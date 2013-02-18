Mike Mayock: Tyrann Mathieu a fourth-round prospect

If you want to school on the NFL draft, listening to NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock on a conference call is a good way to start. We've broken down some of Mayock's biggest takeaways from Kansas City's choices at No. 1 and a few players Mayock wouldn't take in the top 10, but these calls are all about little nuggets of information.
Here's what else we learned from Mayock on Monday:
- Mayock sees former LSU cornerback Tyrann Mathieu (aka the "Honey Badger") as a fourth-round prospect who probably won't test particularly well at the NFL Scouting Combine. "He's a better football player than an athlete," Mayock said.
- Mississippi State cornerback Johnthan Banks could lock up status as a first-round pick with a sub-4.5-second 40-yard dash. Mayock only sees one surefire first-round pick at cornerback and only has two wide receivers rated that high. Washington's Desmond Trufant could also lock down a first-round pick with a big day. Alabama's Dee Milliner is locked into the first round, but a fast time could put him into the top 10.
- BYU's Ezekiel "Ziggy" Ansah is going to go "earlier than later" in the first round according to Mayock, but he's "way more raw" than Jason Pierre-Paul was a few years ago when he was drafted by the New York Giants. Ansah is potentially versatile enough to play defensive end in a 4-3 or a 3-4 defense. He could possibly play OLB in a 3-4, as well.
- Mayock ranked six defensive tackles with first-round grades. He had the same number of offensive tackles with first-round grades. Mayock also said this year's safety class is the best he's seen in a while, with special love going to Texas' Kenny Vaccaro.
- Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te'o should be drafted around pick No. 20 based on his talent, according to Mayock. Ultimately, Mayock expects Te'o to go around that number.
That matches up with what Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told "The Rich Eisen Podcast" on Monday. Te'o very much remains on the Falcons' draft board.
- Mayock says Tennessee wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson would make sense at No. 12 for the Miami Dolphins. He's a bit of a risky pick, but he wowed Mayock on film.
- On the draft's depth: "I wouldn't want a top-10 pick in this draft. The fifth pick and the 25th pick are very similar."
- The top quarterbacks, Geno Smith and Matt Barkley, deserve to go in the No. 20 to 32 range according to Mayock.
- If Te'o or Georgia linebacker Alec Ogletree falls to 32, Mayock says the Ravens will "sprint to the podium" to take either guy. Ogletree has top-10 talent, according to Mayock. Ogletree recently was arrested on a DUI charge.
- Florida defensive tackle Sharrif Floyd drew comparisons to Warren Sapp. Mayock sees Floyd as a top-five talent and a candidate to go No. 3 overall to the Oakland Raiders. "When he's fresh, it's really special."