Mike Mayock: Tavon Austin is a 'matchup nightmare'

Published: Feb 24, 2013 at 03:46 AM
INDIANAPOLIS -- Texas pass-catcher Marquise Goodwin and West Virginia wideout Tavon Austin were two of the fastest wide receivers in the 40-yard dash Sunday at the NFL Scouting Combine.

And while both were fast, but they're not equal football players, said NFL Network's Mike Mayock and Charles Davis.

"In football pads, the good thing about Austin -- we don't know as much about Goodwin as a wideout -- I can tell you about Tavon Austin," Mayock told Rich Eisen. "You want to talk about one of the most electric players I've ever seen in college football. He put a performance on against the University of Oklahoma that was one of the most amazing I've ever seen. Over 500 yards of offense -- he played mostly tailback."

Said Mayock: "In the NFL, it's all about matchups, and this young man is a matchup nightmare. What I love about (Austin), he's got good hands. We already know he can run, we know how quick he is. I know he's tough. And he's a game-changer."

Jeremiah: A run to riches

Daniel Jeremiah says there's no hotter prospect than Terron Armstead, who posted a stunning 40 time ... at 306 pounds! More ...

Charles Davis cites Austin as a legitimate threat who makes defenders miss in space. Even when men are in position, Austin finds a way to get past obstacles for chunks of real estate. The early read on Goodwin suggests an unfinished product.

"(Austin) is a football player who runs like a track athlete," Davis said. "Marquise Goodwin, in my opinion, is a track athlete trying to play the game of football. And it's a different deal."

Their speed alone means both men are assured an NFL home, but Austin might have helped himself as much as any skill player at the combine.

