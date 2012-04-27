Around the League

Presented By

Mike Mayock sees plenty of NFL draft risk on Day 2

Published: Apr 27, 2012 at 06:14 PM

Rueben Randle, Stephen Hill, Alshon Jeffery. Any one of these wide receivers seemed like the logical choice for the St. Louis Rams on Friday.

The Rams, though, surprised us all by selecting Appalachian State's Brian Quick 33rd overall to kick off Day 2 of the NFL draft. All of those FBS studs at St. Louis' disposal, and instead, general manager Les Snead and Co. saw something in an FCS standout that none of us apparently did.

This was just the first of many risky picks that had NFL Network draft guru Mike Mayock talking all night.

The next came from the Rams again, when they selected North Alabama cornerback Janoris Jenkins 39th, whose off-the-field troubles resulting in his transfer from Florida have been well publicized.

"We wondered if they could get their wide receiver with the first pick of the second round, and then come back and get Jenkins here," Mayock said of the Rams' strategy. "He's one of the most gifted corners in any draft class."

Jenkins had company as a player who had off-the-field troubles but on whom a team took a chance. Ohio State left tackle Mike Adams, who tested positive for marijuana at the NFL Scouting Combine, went 56th to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"He would've been a first-round pick had he not failed the drug test at the combine," Mayock said. "He's got left-tackle feet. There's some off-the-field issues, but he's a gifted left tackle. Now with him and (Stanford's) David DeCastro in the first round, this is a completely different offensive line."

Winners, losers from Day 2

Plenty of talent still remained as teams kicked off the second day of drafting. Chad Reuter recaps who made out like bandits and who really whiffed. More ...

Off-the-field issues weren't the only reason for teams to feel concerned about their picks. Take, for instance, the Tennessee Titans, who selected North Carolina linebacker Zach Brown 52nd overall. Mayock questioned his guts.

"This is one of the most gifted athletes in this draft. He's the fastest linebacker, he flies all over. That's the good news," Mayock said. "The bad news is that he's somewhat allergic to contact. He's a great 'Will' linebacker to rush the passer, but he struggles at the point of attack."

The New York Jets traded up four spots into the Seattle Seahawks' No. 43 slot to select Georgia Tech wide receiver Stephen Hill. No doubt the Jets could use the help, but was Hill the right guy to make a move on?

"We're going to call this kid 'Thrill Hill,' " Mayock said. "This kid can jump, he's fast, he's long, he's athletic. I was stunned at how well he got in and out of breaks. But he's very raw."

And what about Georgia's Cordy Glenn? He's a massive offensive lineman whom the Buffalo Bills drafted at No. 41, but where do you play him? There has been all kinds of speculation, and the Bills will have to figure it out. Mayock's advice?

"I think he's better suited for the right side," he said. "I don't think he's got left-tackle feet, but he could be a Pro Bowl guard if the Bills ever decide to move him inside."

The Detroit Lions drafted a major concern when they selected Oklahoma wide receiver Ryan Broyles 54th. That's because Broyles is still recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament suffered late last season. He has potential, but ...

"The bad news for Detroit is that you don't know how quickly he's going to be available," Mayock said. "I gave him a solid second-round grade before he tore his ACL late in the season at Oklahoma. He's a quick, fast, tough-as-nails slot receiver who can provide value in the return game. But you don't know when you'll get him. They're going to have to be patient."

Isn't that the case for all us? But as we've said before, if there's one man you should pay attention to right now, it's Mayock. Take his assessment for what it's worth.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW