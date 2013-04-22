Mike Mayock sees no more than one QB in first round

Multiple quarterbacks tend to sneak into the first rounds of NFL drafts, whether they deserve to or not. Will that happen again in 2013?
2013 NFL Draft: Team needs
NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock doesn't think so. If the Cleveland Browns stay away from the position at sixth overall, Mayock is having problems "finding room for a quarterback" before the Jacksonville Jaguars open the second round with the 33rd pick.
"I don't think there's going to be more than one quarterback taken in the first round, which is not what I thought three months ago," Mayock said Monday on NFL Network. "I think there's still going to be some activity at the back end of that first round, but most of the activity for quarterbacks this year? I think second and third rounds."
Regardless of what the Browns do, the door will be wide open for a QB-needy team to trade into the back end of the first round. Mayock cited the New England Patriots (currently without a pick in Rounds 4, 5 and 6) as an ideal candidate. The Atlanta Falcons (No. 30 overall) and Baltimore Ravens (No. 32) also are options if their initial targets already are off the board.
Which team will seize on the opportunity to take the first quarterback off the board? The intrigue builds.