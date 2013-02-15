Mike Mayock's top-five ranks include early surprises

Alabama power back Eddie Lacy continues to pick up momentum on the heels of his dominant performances in the SEC title game and the BCS National Championship Game. He's emerging as the clear No. 1 back with a chance to go in the top 20 picks. Giovani Bernard's relatively low ranking implies a belief that explosive scat back out of North Carolina will be limited to a complementary role in the NFL. South Carolina's Marcus Lattimore remains the wild card at the No. 5 spot.