Mike Mayock: Ryan Tannehill not a top-10 draft pick

Mayock mentioned that Tannehill's film alone might not even be worth a top-15 or top-20 pick. He's "at least a year away." Mayock doesn't believe the Cleveland Browns will go after Tannehill at No. 4, instead targeting Brandon Weeden later in the draft. But it would be very surprising if Tannehill slipped past the Miami Dolphins at No. 8. Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland said Thursday he won't be "pressured" to take Tannehill.