Mike Mayock: Ryan Tannehill not a top-10 draft pick

In so many ways, this NFL draft will turn on where Ryan Tannehill is chosen. Our own Jason La Canfora points out there's next to no chance Tannehill will get past the first 11 picks, but is he really worthy of that high a selection?
Darlington: The wild card
Is Ryan Tannehill a
top-10 pick? Or a second-round talent? Jeff Darlington examines this draft's biggest conundrum. More ...
NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock doesn't believe so.
Based just on film of his 19 starts, Tannehill "shouldn't be a top-10 pick. ... But in today's NFL, there's a good chance he will be," Mayock said Thursday on a conference call with reporters.
Mayock mentioned that Tannehill's film alone might not even be worth a top-15 or top-20 pick. He's "at least a year away." Mayock doesn't believe the Cleveland Browns will go after Tannehill at No. 4, instead targeting Brandon Weeden later in the draft. But it would be very surprising if Tannehill slipped past the Miami Dolphins at No. 8. Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland said Thursday he won't be "pressured" to take Tannehill.
Some team will be. That's the cost of finding a quarterback.