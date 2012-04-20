Mike Mayock offers six boom-or-bust prospects

We're still mining through the gems from NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock's Thursday conference call with reporters.
Things we know: Mayock doesn't view Texas A&M quarterback Ryan Tannehillas a top-10 talent, he doesn't seeJustin Blackmon as a fit for the Cleveland Browns and he believes Robert Griffin IIIwill outshineAndrew Luck early in their careers.
With that out of the way, more than a few scribes asked for Mayock's boom-or-bust players. He offered six:
- Tannehill: "In the first round, boom-or-bust kind of guys, Tannehill the quarterback," Mayock said. "He's a boom-or-bust, franchise guy, but you've only seen 19 starts."
- Ohio State OT Mike Adams: "I would say that a couple of the tackles ... significant upside. Don't see much consistency."
- Georgia Tech WR Stephen Hill: "The wide receiver from Georgia Tech. Now -- does he have upside -- but you're betting a lot on his athletic ability and not a whole lot on college production."
- North Carolina DE Quinton Coples: "He could be an All-Pro but has bust potential written all over him."
- Memphis DT Dontari Poe: "All-Pro, but ... his college (career was) average. Even though he's got a great motor and he's a physical freak."
There you go.
We dare challenge the draft guru, but let us know: Did Mayock nail this list?