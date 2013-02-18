Mike Mayock focused on pass rushers in NFL Draft

We've entered Mike Mayock season. With the NFL Scouting Combine coming up this week, we'll be taking notes on the NFL Network analyst's opinion on all things related to the 2013 NFL Draft in the coming weeks.
So who is Mayock looking forward to watching this week in Indianapolis?
Mayock joined "NFL AM" on Monday and said he'll be really focused on the pass rushers in the draft that are capable of converting to outside linebacker at the pro level.
In particular, Mayock wants to see how LSU's Barkevious Mingo, Texas A&M's Damontre Moore and Oregon's Dion Jordan perform in drills. He thinks they could all blow up the combine because they are all freakish athletes who could get drafted very high. All three could run ridiculous times in Indianapolis despite their big frames, pushing them up draft boards. Their ability to potentially cover players in drills will be paramount.
This isn't a draft full of big names that are definitive franchise quarterbacks. But it is a great draft if your team needs help up front. Mayock noted that the draft is strongest on the offensive line and defensive line. About a half-dozen defensive tackles and possibly six offensive tackles could have first-round grades.
The quarterbacks have questions. The running backs are unremarkable. The top of the 2013 draft class will be dominated by players that control or attack the line of scrimmage.