Mike Mayock breaks down post-combine draft stock

» Texas A&M wide receiver Ryan Swope ripped off a 40-yard dash time of 4.34 seconds. While Swope manned the slot in college, the fast time could make teams see Swope as an outside receiver. That might push Swope from a third- to a second-round value, according to Mayock. The larger concern here is Swope's medical situation. Mayock notes that not a lot of people in the media know Swope suffered multiple concussions in college. That could scare teams away.