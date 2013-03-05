Mike Mayock breaks down post-combine draft stock

The NFL Scouting Combine is only a small part of the scouting process. The best thing a player can do is make an NFL team go back to their film and re-evaluate them.
Mike Mayock singled out two players that may have helped their stock during a recent segment of "Path to the Draft," and two players that shouldn't see their value change much based off the combine. Let's do this.
Opened eyes
» Texas A&M wide receiver Ryan Swope ripped off a 40-yard dash time of 4.34 seconds. While Swope manned the slot in college, the fast time could make teams see Swope as an outside receiver. That might push Swope from a third- to a second-round value, according to Mayock. The larger concern here is Swope's medical situation. Mayock notes that not a lot of people in the media know Swope suffered multiple concussions in college. That could scare teams away.
» Arkansas running back Knile Davis is a freak from a "power and speed perspective." The combine reminded teams of that. Then again, Davis was either hurt or ineffective in 2011 and 2012 after a breakout 2010 campaign.
Mayock thinks Davis is getting pushed up charts to the second or third round. He looks like a classic boom or bust pick.
Didn't change stock
»Baylor wide receiver Terrance Williams looks like an NFL receiver and had big production in college. But his poor lower body explosion numbers and slow times confirmed what a lot of scouts see on tape from Williams. Mayock thinks he looks like a third-round pick.
» Texas A&M running back Christine Michael blew up the combine with great measurables. Mayock says Michael is "at least" a second-round pick, but the concerns with Michael aren't about talent. He has a history of off-field incidents and landed in coach Kevin Sumlin's dog house. Mayock says the combine doesn't change that.