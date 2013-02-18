Around the League

Presented By

Mike Mayock: Bjoern Werner isn't a top-10 prospect

Published: Feb 18, 2013 at 06:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

With the NFL Scouting Combine just days away, NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock is talking up a 2013 NFL Draft class low on quarterback gems, but deep with talent in the trenches.

Finding a premier pass rusher could be a chore, however, with Mayock questioning whether Florida State's Bjoern Werner and Texas A&M's Damontre Moore are being overvalued at the defensive end position.

"I have a little different opinion than what I'm hearing a lot of people have on these -- quote -- 4-3 defensive ends," Mayock told reporters during a Monday conference call. "I'm not as high on these guys as some people are. For instance, I don't think Bjoern Werner or Damontre Moore are top-10 players. They might go in the top 10, but I don't see it that way.

"As you start dropping down later, what happens is Ziggy Ansah from BYU, he's got as much upside as anybody in this draft. I don't think he gets to 30. Sam Montgomery, the defensive end from LSU, is a guy that could be there. And (LSU teammate) Barkevious Mingo gets a lot more of the attention, but I kind of feel like Sam Montgomery brings it every snap more than Mingo does. He's not as quick, he's not as gifted, but he's very physical and tough."

Mayock later described Mingo -- seen by many as a future outside linebacker -- as a late first-round pick, pouring cold water on some assessments touting the underclassman as a potential top-10 selection. Mayock last week tagged Werner as the year's top end, followed by Moore, Ansah, Montgomery, and then UCLA's Datone Jones and SMU's Margus Hunt.

It's early in the process and Mayock acknowledged Monday on "NFL AM" that players ripe for a transition from end to outside linebacker -- namely Mingo, Moore and Oregon's Dion Jordan -- could blow up at the combine because they're viewed as freakish athletes, appealing to teams hunting for the next Aldon Smith prototype. That desire alone could push these players up the draft board.

Follow Marc Sessler on Twitter @MarcSesslerNFL.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

news

Jerry Jones focused on talent around Dak, not his deal

With chatter about Dak Prescott's contract lingering, Jerry Jones said Thursday night that he's concentrated on putting players on the Cowboys that can help the QB win a title.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE