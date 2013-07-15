Mike Mayock analyzes college QBs at Manning camp

"I thought he threw a beautiful football," Mayock said. "He's got a big arm. He won the 'Air It Out' challenge, which they do on the final night there, which is a test of accuracy. Stephen Morris has got great mechanics. He was coached by Jedd Fisch at Miami, who is now the offensive coordinator with (the) Jacksonville (Jaguars), and you can see that (Morris has) really been developed well the last couple of years."