Mike Mayock analyzes college QBs at Manning camp

Published: Jul 15, 2013

While Johnny Manziel's "dehydration" is getting all the headlines, there were many other high-profile college quarterbacks who participated at the Manning Passing Academy in Thibodaux, La.

And since the 2013 NFL Draft ended, we've been starving for some Mike Mayock.

The scouting guru attended the academy at Nicholls State this past weekend, and Monday morning on NFL Network's "NFL AM" he broke down some of the juniors and seniors we one day could see playing on Sundays.

Seniors

»Bryn Renner, North Carolina Tar Heels:

"He probably is the most polished of all the quarterbacks I saw," Mayock said. "Great feet, bigger kid than I thought -- (6-foot-3), 220 (pounds) -- ball comes out beautifully. His father is a highly recognized high school coach, so it doesn't surprise me that he is so polished."

»AJ McCarron, Alabama Crimson Tide:

"Kind of as advertised," Mayock said. "Ball comes out well, very, very smooth, great mechanics, good footwork. I think he's got good, but not great arm strength, and he is very accurate."

»Stephen Morris, Miami Hurricanes:

Mayock called Morris "the guy I really enjoyed" watching at the Manning camp and then raved about the senior.

"I thought he threw a beautiful football," Mayock said. "He's got a big arm. He won the 'Air It Out' challenge, which they do on the final night there, which is a test of accuracy. Stephen Morris has got great mechanics. He was coached by Jedd Fisch at Miami, who is now the offensive coordinator with (the) Jacksonville (Jaguars), and you can see that (Morris has) really been developed well the last couple of years."

Juniors

»Devin Gardner, Michigan Wolverines:

"He's (6-foot-4), 210, he's got a buggy whip for an arm, he's highly athletic," said Mayock after pointing out Gardner started last year as a wide receiver. "He's raw as can be, but trust me, he's a redshirt junior, and this kid's got some ability. I'm really anxious to watch him develop this year."

»Jeff Driskel, Florida Gators:

"(Six-foot-4), 237," Mayock said. "This is a big, strong, prototype-looking kid. He's obviously and athlete. He ran the ball. I'm anxious to watch his tape this year and see how he develops into a passer."

