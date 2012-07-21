Mike Lynn, former Minnesota Vikings general manager, dies

Former Minnesota Vikings general manager Mike Lynn has died, the Star Tribune reported Saturday. He was 76.
Lynn was the franchise's general manager from 1975 to 1990.
Walker never panned out in Minnesota, and Dallas used the windfall of players and picks to lay the groundwork for three Super Bowl wins in the 1990s.
Lynn helped organize a front office that turned the Vikings into a consistent playoff contender that drafted and developed three Hall of Famers - Randall McDaniel, Chris Doleman and John Randle, an undrafted rookie free agent. Lynn also played a big role in drafting several future Pro Bowlers, including Joey Browner and Keith Millard, and claiming Cris Carter, a troublemaker in Philadelphia who blossomed into one of the best receivers of his era in Minnesota, off waivers.
He also negotiated a deal with Max Winter that brought him 10 percent of the suite revenue from all Metrodome events over the life of the building, reaping a financial windfall for decades even after he left the team.
The newspaper reported that Lynn had been suffering from poor health.
