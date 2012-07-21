Mike Lynn, former Minnesota Vikings general manager, dies

Lynn helped organize a front office that turned the Vikings into a consistent playoff contender that drafted and developed three Hall of Famers - Randall McDaniel, Chris Doleman and John Randle, an undrafted rookie free agent. Lynn also played a big role in drafting several future Pro Bowlers, including Joey Browner and Keith Millard, and claiming Cris Carter, a troublemaker in Philadelphia who blossomed into one of the best receivers of his era in Minnesota, off waivers.