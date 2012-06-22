Mike Karney on Saints' troubles: 'Evil does not prevail'

According to the evidence gathered by the NFL in its investigation of the New Orleans Saints' "bounty" program, former Saints fullback Mike Karney was targeted by the team while he was a member of the St. Louis Rams. The Saints seemed to want to go after their former player.
On one hand, Karney saw the attention as flattering.
"I'm not mad about it," Karney told Jeff Duncan of The Times-Picayune on Thursday. "I take it as a compliment. I love it."
On the other hand, Karney made it clear he's not a huge fan of the men running the organization. He noted that the players didn't go after him during the game in question, but he believes there was something personal going on, given that New Orleans cut him on the night of his wedding dress rehearsal.
"The players weren't the problem. (Coach) Sean Payton and (general manager) Mickey Loomis, that was the problem. I wasn't their guy," Karney said. "Evil does not prevail. Everything in life eventually comes back to you full circle. It brought them a Super Bowl championship. But it also brought them a lot of bad baggage. There's a lot of evil in that organization."