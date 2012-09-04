Mike Kafka works out for New England Patriots

The New England Patriots made one of the more noteworthy cuts of last weekend when they dropped veteran Brian Hoyer. That leaves them a little thin at quarterback, and possibly interested in one of the other notable signal-callers that didn't make it through final cuts.
CBSSports.com and the Boston Globe report that the Patriotsworked out former Philadelphia Eagles backup Mike Kafka on Tuesday.
The Patriots routinely work out big names in an effort to cover all their bases. Well, every team does this. But New England seems to do it more than most, and the news tends to get out in the public. We'd be surprised if Kafka winds up joining the team.