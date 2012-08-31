Mike Kafka released by QB-heavy Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles tried to trade Mike Kafka. Like most attempted trades on cut-down day, they were unsuccessful. Other teams knew Philadelphia was likely to cut Kafka loose, and that's exactly what they did.
"There was great competition at the quarterback position," Eagles coach Andy Reid said in a statement released by the team Friday. "That's what football and training camp is all about. In the end, we had to make the difficult decision to let Mike Kafka go. Mike is a class act, a student of the game and a great person, and I think he'll have no problem finding a job in the National Football League very soon."
Veteran Trent Edwards made a surprising run at the No. 3 quarterback job after Kafka was hurt. Rookie Nick Foles turned into the Eagles' developmental quarterback and backup quarterback at the same time.
The only surprise here is that the Eagles didn't convince the Arizona Cardinals to acquire Kakfa for a draft pick. And a veteran cornerback. And a big contract.