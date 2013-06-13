Mike Kafka could start for Jaguars, David Caldwell says

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Chad Henne was excited to be part of a "legitimate" quarterback competition for once this year. He has a chance to really beat out Blaine Gabbert for the starting job.
That's the good news. The bad news: The competition is adding another quarterback. Jaguars general manager David Caldwell said that new waiver pickup Mike Kafka has "just as good an opportunity" to win the starting job as Gabbert and Henne, according to ESPN's Paul Kuharsky.
There is a strong element of GM speak here. The Jaguars are promoting competition above all else, and Caldwell is saying that Kafka will get his chance to make noise.
There also should be a recognition that this sort of statement would not be made in other cities with better quarterbacks. If Gabbert or Henne really impressed this new Jaguars staff, a journeyman picked up in the middle of June would not have a chance to become a starting quarterback. Practice reports out of Jacksonville this offseason haven't been overly kind.
Caldwell told the media Thursday that he's not opposed to carrying five quarterbacks into training camp. That's because the Jaguars still are searching for one to believe in.