Mike Jenkins sidelined by shoulder, might be PUP-bound

The big news out of Dallas Cowboys minicamp on Tuesday was that disgruntled cornerback Mike Jenkins was back with the team.
It's worth noting, however, that Jenkins is not back on the field. The popular trade-talk target is still out of practice following a complicated shoulder surgery this offseason.
Head coach Jason Garrett said Jenkins was behind other rehabbing players, which may have been a subtle reminder to Jenkins that he should spend more time at the facility. Jenkins didn't speak at length with reporters; it's unclear if he'll be ready for training camp.
"I had a good visit with him, and it is good to have him out here," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said.
Jones stressed the team will not trade Jenkins. Considering his injury, we're surprised Jenkins attracted so much interest on the trade market.
UPDATE:Cowboys executive Stephen Jones told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Wednesday that Jenkins is likely going to be on the physically unable to perform list when training camp begins.