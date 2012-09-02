Mike Jenkins practices, uncertain for Cowboys' opener

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins practiced Sunday marking the first time he has done so since the 2011 season, Calvin Watkins of ESPN Dallas reports.
Will he or won't he?
Returning to practice is a good step for Jenkins, but it remains unclear if he'll play in Wednesday night's regular-season opener against the New York Giants. Jenkins underwent shoulder surgery this offseason, which along with a contractual issue, sidelined him for the OTAs, minicamp, training camp and preseason.
Jenkins had been scheduled to practice Saturday, but was sidelined with migraines.
As the No. 4 cornerback behind Brandon Carr, rookie Morris Claiborne and Orlando Scandrick, Jenkins may be relegated to special teams work if he is on the 46-man gameday roster.
For the opposing Giants, wide receiver Hakeem Nicks sat out Sunday's practice, Mike Garafolo of The Star-Ledger reports.
Nicks is coming off foot surgery, but the Giants' official Twitter feed reports that Nicks plans to play against the Cowboys.