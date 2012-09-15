Mike Jenkins of Dallas Cowboys to be used in 'Dime LB' package

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins is expected to make his debut on Sunday when the Cowboys play the Seattle Seahawks. He missed most of training camp and the Cowboys' first game of the regular season with a shoulder injury, but defensive coordinator Rob Ryan said he plans to work him in.
How will Jenkins fit into the crowded defensive backfield that essentially features three starters in Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne on the outside and Orlando Scandrick in the slot?
One source with knowledge of the team's plans explained that Jenkins will come onto the field in a package called "Dime LB." No, the 5-foot-10, 198-pound cornerback won't play linebacker, that's just what the personnel grouping is called.
Jenkins will play inside and cover on passing downs, which still is a departure from what he's used to. As the Cowboys attempt to work him into shape and find a way to use his talents, the idea is to have him play as a hybrid safety/cornerback, a role in which his quickness and ball skills can be exploited.
"He's going to be a big part of us and we're looking forward to getting him back," Ryan said. "Hopefully we get him back on a full-time basis. We're going to move him around and let him do some things that we think he'll be really effective."