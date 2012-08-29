Mike Jenkins cleared to practice for Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Mike Jenkins has passed his physical and could practice as early as Saturday, the team's official website reported Wednesday night.
Jenkins had been on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He will have to sit for a three-day waiting period before he can practice.
The fifth-year veteran has been held out of practice throughout training camp following offseason shoulder surgery.
Jenkins has been the subject of trade rumors for most of the offseason, especially after the Cowboys drafted LSU cornerback Morris Claiborne with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.