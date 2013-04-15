Mike Iupati, San Francisco 49ers begin contract talks

The San Francisco 49ers built two-fifths of the NFL's most dominant offensive line when they drafted right tackle Anthony Davis and left guard Mike Iupati three years ago.
With Davis being rewarded a five-year, $37.3 million contract extension, it would make sense that the 49ers would want to take care of their other first-round pick from 2010. The 49ers have jumpstarted contract talks with Iupati, NFL.com's Albert Breer reported Monday morning.
A deal is not imminent, however, and there is no timetable on reaching an agreement, Comcast SportsNet Bay Area's Matt Maiocco reported Monday.
A road-grader in the run game, Iupati was named first-team All-Pro in 2012.
"In scouting, you live for those moments when you find someone that comes out at his position (who) isn't likely to come out for another five to 10 years," 49ers general manager Trent Baalke said last October. "I don't know that (Iupati) is a once-in-a-generation player, but he's certainly not an every-year guy. You just don't find men that big; that move that well; that are that powerful on a consistent basis year in and year out."
Iupati is a more dominant talent than new Tennessee Titans guard Andy Levitre, who recently signed a six-year, $46.8 million contract. Iupati should be aiming even higher in contract talks.