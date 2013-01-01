Mike Holmgren willing to listen to NFL coaching offers

With a flock of NFL teams searching for new head coaches, a few familiar faces promise to sneak back into the mix as franchises reorganize.
ESPN's Ed Werder ran into Mike Holmgren this week and asked if the former Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks coach had any urge to return to the sideline.
"If anyone is interested, I'll listen," Holmgren said.
Not a stunning development. Back in November, Holmgren's name was floated (by his agent, we imagine) as a possible fit for the Dallas Cowboys, should Jason Garrett not survive the season.
Those rumors percolated while Holmgren still was on his way out as president of the Cleveland Browns, souring his spotty run with an organization that dished out mega-millions for his football smarts.
Holmgren hasn't coached since 2008, and he acknowledged he didn't have the energy to take over the Browns when the organization fired Eric Mangini after the 2009 season. Holmgren apparently has regained his verve for the long hours and excessive personal toll the job demands. Whether or not a team comes calling is an entirely separate story.