Mike Holmgren, Browns still seek signs of progress

» Brandon Weeden had his best game as a pro. He threw for 320 yards despite a lot of drops from his receivers. If Greg Little held on to a touchdown try late in the fourth quarter, this one would have been even tighter. Weeden did a nice job positioning the Browns to go for the end zone for a tie in the closing seconds. He mostly stood in the pocket well. He occasionally is a step slow, but he's starting to make some impressive throws.