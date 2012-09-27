Around the League

Presented By

Mike Holmgren, Browns still seek signs of progress

Published: Sep 27, 2012 at 05:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Mike Holmgren is on his third year with the Cleveland Browns as team president. They team has tried out four starting quarterbacks: Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Colt McCoy, and Brandon Weeden. It feels like they are no closer to finding out if they have The Guy.

Holmgren is on his second head coach. Now 0-4 after a loss in Baltimore, we're not sure Pat Shurmur's squad is any better than it was under Eric Mangini.

We didn't expect the Browns to win Thursday night in Baltimore. They fought valiantly in a 23-16 loss; there were a lot of positives. But the reality is the Browns are 0-4, and we're not sure Holmgren's program has made a lot of progress. Pete Carroll is in year three in Seattle, Holmgren's old home, and Carroll appears to be building something more lasting.

Here's what else we learned on Thursday night:

» Anquan Boldin showed Thursday night you don't always need to be wide open to make a big impact. He caught nine passes for 131 yards, all but one of which came in the second half. Almost all of them were fantastic grabs in traffic. He showed power, great hands, and some open-field running. He's slowed down over the years, but Boldin is always one of our favorite receivers in the league to watch.

» Joe Flacco threw the ball 46 times in the rain. He showed off the full arsenal, but we wonder if Cam Cameron gets a little too pass empty with empty backfield when the team is ahead in the second half by two scores.

» Brandon Weeden had his best game as a pro. He threw for 320 yards despite a lot of drops from his receivers. If Greg Little held on to a touchdown try late in the fourth quarter, this one would have been even tighter. Weeden did a nice job positioning the Browns to go for the end zone for a tie in the closing seconds. He mostly stood in the pocket well. He occasionally is a step slow, but he's starting to make some impressive throws.

» Little continues to drop the easy passes, and catch the tough ones. He had two or three drops on the night, depending how generous you are.

» Haloti Ngata was the most dominant player in this game. He's the entire Ravens' pass rush. Their blitzes weren't getting home.

» The Browns' defense hasn't been great this year, but the unit took a step forward. Ahtya Rubin, Jabaal Sheard, Billy Winn and Craig Robertson all had good nights. The defensive line could be strong when Phil Taylor returns.

» The Browns need to get Trent Richardson the ball more, especially through the air. He had 104 yards from scrimmage. That is all.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.

news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.

news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More