Mike Goodson still sore from neck injury at Raiders camp

NAPA, Calif. -- Oakland Raiders running back Mike Goodson said his neck is still sore, three days after he took a hard hit that sent him to the hospital earlier in the week, but he's relieved there is nothing more serious wrong with him.
"It's kind of like having a crick in your neck when you wake up in the morning or something like that," Goodson said Friday. "A little more intense than that, but that's pretty much it."
Goodson was back out at the practice field for the Raiders for the first time Friday since being taken by ambulance to the hospital after being hit by teammate Philip Wheeler.
Goodson rode an exercise bike during part of practice, then watched the rest with his teammates on the field. Goodson said he hasn't been given a target date for when he can practice again, but he looks forward to getting on the field as soon as he is cleared by doctors.
"I'm starting to feel like myself again," he said. "As soon as they give me the green light to go, I'm going to be ready to go."
The Raiders acquired Goodson in March from the Carolina Panthers in a trade for offensive lineman Bruce Campbell. Goodson is being counted on to compete with Taiwan Jones to be Oakland's backup to star Darren McFadden.
