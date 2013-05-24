Mike Goodson set to return to New York Jets next week

Mike Goodson is expected to resume practicing with the New York Jets soon, possibly "sometime next week," a source close to Goodson told NFL.com's Ian Rapoport on Friday.
The troubled running back hasn't actively participated in Jets organized team activities since he and a friend were arrested last week by New Jersey State Police. Authorities said the men were found -- possibly intoxicated -- inside an SUV stopped on the interstate with marijuana and a loaded gun inside.
Goodson has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges. His lawyer has said he is confident he can prove the gun didn't belong to Goodson.
The Jets know there will be public backlash for letting Goodson back on the field, but they can't force him to sit out of voluntary practices. The team is prepared to let the legal process play out before taking action. At this point, the Jets are not prepared to cut ties with a player who signed a three-year, $6.9 million contract in March.
Goodson's next hearing is scheduled for June 12, which conflicts with the Jets' mandatory minicamp. While Goodson is missing practices, newly acquired Chris Ivory is running away with the starting tailback job.