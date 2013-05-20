Mike Goodson reportedly at Jets OTAs, doesn't practice

Everyone wants to know how the New York Jets will handle Mike Goodson, the running back who was arrested last week in New Jersey on drug and gun charges.
No definitive answer came Monday, but circumstances did provide a few clues.
Goodson showed up Monday for the Jets' organized team activities, ESPN New York's Rich Cimini reported. But Goodson didn't particpate -- or even watch. He did meet with team officials, Cimini reported, with a source saying the decision to sit out OTAs was mutual between Goodson and the team.
Speaking at the NFL Spring Meeting in Boston on Monday, Jets owner Woody Johnson said the team was still on a "fact-finding mission" about Goodson and no determination had been made.
Johnson then dropped perhaps the most overt hint yet he's an iconic superhero, explaining the Jets are about "truth, justice and the American way."
Superman callbacks aside, expect the Jets to take their time before making a decision on Goodson, who signed a three-year, $6.9 million contract in March. General manager John Idzik has shown himself to be a patient man, and Johnson's remarks indicate the team is going to let the legal process play out some.
