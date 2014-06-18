Around the League

Mike Goodson released by New York Jets

Published: Jun 18, 2014 at 06:03 AM
Kevin Patra

The New York Jets ended their part in the Mike Goodson-saga.

The team announced Wednesday it released the running back with the designation "left squad."

The release comes as no surprise. General manager John Idzik said the situation was "building," and cited Goodson skipping mandatory minicamp as the final straw.

"I won't get into personal conversations that we had with others," Idzik said, "but again, very suffice to say we gave Mike, I think, ample opportunity."

Goodson, 27, spent one tumultuous season in New York.

Last May -- two months after signing a three-year, $6.9 million deal -- the running back was arrested on marijuana and weapons charges. He skipped training camp. Then he was suspended for four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. After returning, Goodson lasted less than two games and just seven carries before he tore his ACL and MCL in Week 6; he was put on injured reserve. He then went AWOL this offseason leading to his ultimate release.

"We're in the human business," Idzik said of how the team tried to aid the running back. "You can do as much research as you can, but you're really not going to know for sure until you get that individual in your organization and try to acclimate them to what you want to do."

Goodson previously played with the Oakland Raiders after spending his first three seasons with the Carolina Panthers. He has 167 career rushing attempts for 783 yards.

The "left squad" designation from the Jets likely indicates they will try to recoup some of the bonus money paid at his signing.

