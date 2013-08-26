Mike Goodson back with N.Y. Jets, suspended 4 games

The Jets announced Monday that Goodson has been placed on the active/non-football injury/illness list. It also was announced that Goodson has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2013 season for violating the NFL Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.
"I've been away from the team to take care of some important personal things," Goodson said in a statement released by the team. "The time was helpful to me and now that I am back, I am going to do everything I can to contribute to the team. I appreciate all of the support from the Jets organization and I'm thankful to be back with my teammates."
Goodson will be permitted to attend meetings and practice on an individual basis during his four-game ban. He can rejoin the Jets in a full capacity following the team's Sept. 29 game against the Tennessee Titans.
Goodson's league discipline almost certainly is tied to his May 17 arrest in New Jersey. Goodson and a friend are charged with marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and weapons offenses. Police said they found a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a hollow-point bullet in the vehicle.
Goodson -- who signed a three-year, $6.9 million deal in March -- has the potential to be a versatile weapon out of the backfield for Rex Ryan's offense. Though a cloud still hangs over the running back, Monday counts as progress.