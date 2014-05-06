Mike Glennon could be traded for second-round pick

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers long-rumored as a team on the prowl for a rookie quarterback, Mike Glennon could be on his way out of town.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that if the Bucs draft a quarterback, the team is expected to shop Glennon if they can net a second-round pick in return for Josh McCown's backup.
While new coach Lovie Smith told Glennon that he'll have a chance to compete with McCown this summer, the new regime has been comprehensively lukewarm in its support of last year's third-round selection.
If quarterback-needy teams miss out on the rookie of their choice, Glennon would offer clubs an intriguing combination of arm strength and on-field presence, which led NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell to call him "far more advanced" than Robert Griffin III, saying "they shouldn't even be in the same discussion."
After we talked up Glennon as potential trade bait on last week's podcast, Chris Wesseling predicted the 6-foot-7 signal-caller would be wearing a new jersey by Sunday night, citing the Titans, Cardinals, Patriots and Bears as potential landing spots.
All four teams house respected quarterback tutors, with Ken Whisenhunt in Tennessee, Bruce Arians in Arizona, Marc Trestman in Chicago and Josh McDaniels in New England. A committed coaching staff could do wonders for Glennon.
With the rookie jitters out of the way and plenty to like about his game, Glennon's market looms as a juicy narrative heading into the draft.