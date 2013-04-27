Mike Glennon can grow, Tampa Bay Bucs GM says

As my colleague Dan Hanzus indicated, it's no secret Josh Freeman is on blast in Tampa. The starting quarterback has support inside the organization from "just about everyone at One Buc Place" except for coach Greg Schiano, according to a source. Bucs safety Ronde Barber told NFL Network earlier this month that general manager Mark Dominik is "married" to Freeman, his 2009 first-round pick, but it appears Schiano won the war-room debate Friday.