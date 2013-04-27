Mike Glennon can grow, Tampa Bay Bucs GM says

NFL Films senior producer Greg Cosell said earlier this month that Mike Glennon "has probably -- of the quarterbacks in this class -- more of the attributes that you look for than maybe any other quarterback."
Cosell argued that he "wouldn't have a problem" with a team grabbing Glennon in the first round. Through that lens, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scored a bargain finding the N.C. State passer in Round 3 of the 2013 NFL Draft.
As my colleague Dan Hanzus indicated, it's no secret Josh Freeman is on blast in Tampa. The starting quarterback has support inside the organization from "just about everyone at One Buc Place" except for coach Greg Schiano, according to a source. Bucs safety Ronde Barber told NFL Network earlier this month that general manager Mark Dominik is "married" to Freeman, his 2009 first-round pick, but it appears Schiano won the war-room debate Friday.
"We feel Mike's got the talent and ability to grow," Dominik told The Tampa Tribune on Friday. "He does a great job of throwing to all three levels. We let the board play out tonight. The board's been good to us. It's been more of a patience draft, and we'll see what Day 3 brings."
And this gem from Schiano, which sounds more sinister in print than it should: "God forbid something happens to Josh, you want to be able to continue with your offensive philosophy."
The Bucs on Saturday added the draft's strongest arm to their roster, and -- more importantly -- a player Schiano has eyes for. It should be an interesting summer in Tampa.