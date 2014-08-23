Mike Evans, Bucs release statements on nightclub fight

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and rookie wide receiver Mike Evans have responded to a video posted Friday night of a nightclub brawl in Miami that involved Evans.
The clip was posted by TMZ.com and shows Evans in a confrontation with bouncers and other clubgoers outside of a club that erupts into a fight. Evans says the video was taken in March. TMZ.com said no one was arrested in the incident.
"The incident in question happened during spring break in March while I was vacationing with friends in Miami. The issue occurred at the end of the night when someone in my party was approached by a member of the security staff. The situation escalated very quickly from there, but fortunately no one was injured. I regret that this incident that happened nearly six months ago has become a distraction to my team and I look forward to continuing to prepare for the start of my rookie season with the Buccaneers."
"During his time here since we drafted him in May, Mike has met all of our expectations both on and off the football field. After speaking with Mike, our feelings about him remain unchanged. We expect him to be an important member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for many years to come and we consider this matter closed."