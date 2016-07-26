Mike Daniels, Packers eager to avenge playoff loss to Cards

"This is an All-Star roster," Daniels told NFL Media in the locker room following Tuesday's practice. "That motivates you, but that also can really upset you when things don't go right because it's like, 'Man, we have some of the best players in the league. We have a bunch of All-Pros, a bunch of Pro Bowlers, bunch of fringe All-Pro, fringe Pro Bowl guys year in and year out.' The scouting they do here is amazing and then the development they do is amazing as well.