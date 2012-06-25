Mike Brown draws Wes Welker comparison

Before anyone expects Brown to lead the league in receptions, it's important to remember that he caught five passes for 25 yards over his final two seasons in college after moving from receiver to quarterback in 2010. He's very much a developmental player who is facing an uphill climb just to make the Jaguars' 53-man roster. Also, Wes Welker wasn't "Wes Welker" until his third season in the league.