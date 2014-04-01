Mike Brisiel released by Oakland Raiders

Guard Mike Brisiel signed a five-year, $20 million contract with Oakland in 2012. He's not going to see the final three years of that deal.
The Raiders announced they have released Brisiel, who was set to make $3.85 million in base salary. The move will save $1.38 million in salary cap space unless Brisiel is designated as a post-June 1 cut, according to Brian McIntyre.
Brisiel started all 30 games he played over the last two seasons, but the Raiders indicated he would have to compete for playing time this year. And $4 million is too much for a guard not guaranteed to have a job. Perhaps the Raiders just needed a little more salary cap room to make their move for DeSean Jackson.
