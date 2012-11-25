Mike Adams, LaMarr Woodley injured vs. Browns

Following a rash of rib injuries in recent weeks, the Pittsburgh Steelers now are dealing with two bad ankles.
Offensive tackle Mike Adams and linebacker LaMarr Woodley both left Sunday's 20-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns with ankle injuries.
Adams was hurt in the third quarter and carted off the field. He did not return to the game. Rookie Kelvin Beachum took Adams' spot at right tackle on a banged-up Pittsburgh line.
Woodley was injured in the first quarter, but he tried to return after having his ankle taped. That didn't go well for the veteran linebacker, and he didn't return to the game after being listed as questionable.