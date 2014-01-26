Around the League

Mike Adams: I'll walk home if Broncos win Super Bowl

Published: Jan 26, 2014 at 04:59 AM

Mike Adams grew up in Paterson, N.J., a short distance from MetLife Stadium and the site of Super Bowl XLVIII.

It's not quite walking distance -- Paterson is 12 miles away -- but the safety promises to be on foot if the Denver Broncos beat the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.

"If we win the Super Bowl, I'm going to keep my helmet and pads on and I'm walking home," Adams said, according to The Denver Post.

"After I get to the IHOP on Route 3, I'll start hitchhiking," Adams said with a laugh. "But they'd probably think I'm just some crazy person."

For Adams, the journey would be a statement of pride -- or defiance. Adams has some bad memories.

"It can be almost like a cancer," Adams said of his hometown. "And I say that because the negativity in that place can be like a snowball rolling downhill."

Perhaps he shouldn't return then? Anyway, Adams is one of three Broncos players who are New Jersey natives. Running back Knowshon Moreno and defensive end Robert Ayers also are from the Garden State. No word yet if they have similar walking plans.

