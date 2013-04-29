Might Tim Tebow make it to CFL's Montreal Alouettes?

It's going to be impossible for Tim Tebow to find a legitimate chance at a starting quarterback job in the NFL. That doesn't mean he won't have options after getting waived Monday by the New York Jets.
We can imagine a number of teams that might want to take Tebowmania on in a possible reserve role. This includes the CFL's Montreal Alouettes, who have squatted on his rights in Canada.
"If he wants to come to Canada, he would be in the same situation as the one he was in with New York," well-respected Alouettes general manager Jim Popp told TSN. "He can come here and compete to be the backup to Anthony Calvillo and learn the game, just like Jeff Garcia did (behind Doug Flutie). And one day he might be the guy; that's our vision. He can learn from the best.
"If (Tebow) wants to come to Canada, he will reach out to us. And if he wants to come to Canada, we would take a look at him."
There's no reason to think Tebow will go to Canada if he's going to be a backup there. Most likely, he can find a reserve role in the NFL. But the Jacksonville Jaguars won't be helping him out.
"The Jacksonville Jaguars' plans do not include Tim Tebow," the team's owner, Shad Khan, said in a statement to USA Today.
It has been a humbling year for Tebow since his arrival in New York. This moment represents a low point, but we still expect him to find work without having to leave the country.