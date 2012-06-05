Mickey Loomis busy checking out NBA draft prospects

It's draft season, which means New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is busy checking out all the best prospects. This is a little different than normal, however, for a few reasons.
It's June. And it's NBA Draft season.
The New Orleans Hornets have the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft, and Loomis was part of the group watching draft workouts on Monday in New Orleans. He was seated near Hornets general manager Dell Demps, who will be the one making the picks (i.e., selecting Kentucky's Anthony Davis) for the Hornets.
Loomis is expected to serve an advisory role for the Hornets this year. His presence at Monday's workouts shows, however, that his role with the Saints is changing somewhat.
Being an NFL GM is a full-time job, to put it mildly. Other NFL GMs aren't moonlighting at NBA workouts.
Loomis is now taking on more responsibility within Saints owner Tom Benson's sports empire. That role would only figure to increase when Loomis is suspended for the first half of the regular season for taking part in the "bounty" scandal.
We're not saying this arrangement can't be successful, but it is undeniably different.