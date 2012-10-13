Michigan football coaches wear t-shirts for Colts' Chuck Pagano

The Michigan football coaching staff showed their support for ill Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano by wearing "CHUCKSTRONG" t-shirts on Saturday.
Coach Brady Hoke said earlier he bought 40 t-shirts that coaches and staff would wear prior to the Wolverines' game against Illinois, according to the Detroit Free Press.
"He's one of ours; he's our kind of guy," Hoke said this week. "So we want to pay a little tribute to him and for the cause."
Pagano has been diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia and is away from the team receiving treatment.
The Colts coach was an assistant to Michigan defensive coordinator Greg Mattison with the Baltimore Ravens. Pagano went on to be the Ravens' defensive coordinator when Mattison left for Michigan.
Curt Mallory, Michigan's secondary coach, knows Pagano and his family from Boulder, Colo., their hometown.