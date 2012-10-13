Michigan football coaches wear t-shirts for Colts' Chuck Pagano

Published: Oct 13, 2012 at 08:29 AM

The Michigan football coaching staff showed their support for ill Indianapolis Colts head coach Chuck Pagano by wearing "CHUCKSTRONG" t-shirts on Saturday.

Coach Brady Hoke said earlier he bought 40 t-shirts that coaches and staff would wear prior to the Wolverines' game against Illinois, according to the Detroit Free Press.

"He's one of ours; he's our kind of guy," Hoke said this week. "So we want to pay a little tribute to him and for the cause."

Rapoport: Colts win one for Chuck

ian_rapoport_120405_65.jpg

Chuck Pagano's fight with leukemia inspired the Colts in a major way, reports Ian Rapoport. Plus, more Week 5 notes. More ...

Pagano has been diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia and is away from the team receiving treatment.

The Colts coach was an assistant to Michigan defensive coordinator Greg Mattison with the Baltimore Ravens. Pagano went on to be the Ravens' defensive coordinator when Mattison left for Michigan.

Curt Mallory, Michigan's secondary coach, knows Pagano and his family from Boulder, Colo., their hometown.

Hoke said he knows Pagano's brother, John, who is the San Diego Chargers defensive coordinator.

NFL teams, such as the Chargers and New York Jets, have shown similar support.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Tennessee man convicted in murder of C.J. Beathard's brother

A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday in the stabbing deaths of two college students, including Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback C.J. Beathard's brother, outside a Nashville bar in 2019.

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.

news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.

news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.

news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.

news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.

news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.

news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.

news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.

news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.

news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW