Micheal Spurlock claimed by San Diego Chargers

SAN DIEGO -- The San Diego Chargers claimed wide receiver and kick returner Micheal Spurlock off waivers from Jacksonville on Wednesday and waived running back Curtis Brinkley.
Rapoport: Week 13 game rankings
What's the best game on the Week 13 slate? The worst? Ian Rapoport provides a pecking order in his Rap Sheet Rankings. More ...
Spurlock originally signed with the Chargers in April and played in the first four games before being released Oct. 3. Spurlock later signed with Jacksonville, where he remained until being waived Tuesday.
Brinkley played in seven games this season with one start at running back. He rushed 29 times for 60 yards, caught nine passes for 63 yards and returned four kickoffs for 86 yards.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press