Michael Vick won't play for Philadelphia Eagles vs. Jets

Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly is new to the NFL, but he is well versed in how little the fourth week of the preseason matters.
Kelly announced at his news conference Monday that the starters will not play Thursday against the New York Jets. Nick Foles will start in place of Michael Vick at quarterback. Some "starting" members of the Eagles' secondary might play because the situation is so unsettled.
The fourth week of the preseason mostly is a waste of time, and the league seems to know it. Proponents talk about it being necessary for evaluating the roster, but most roster decisions truly are made in advance of the game. When you watch the fourth quarter of fourth preseason games, you mostly are watching guys who are about to lose their jobs.
