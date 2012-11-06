Michael Vick unhappy with Marcus Vick's comments

Lombardi: No confidence in Philly
Michael Vick had just finished one of his more disappointing outings as a starter for the Philadelphia Eagles. If he suffers another loss in one of these "must win" games, he will probably lose his job.
The last thing Vick probably expected to answer questions about at that point were tweets that his brother, Marcus, wrote. Welcome to 2012.
Marcus blamed the Eagles' offensive line for his brother's troubles and asked for the Eagles to trade Michael before deleting the tweet. (Among other things.) Michael clearly was unhappy to hear it after the Eagles' 28-13 loss Monday to the New Orleans Saints.
"He tweeted that during the game? I'm sorry. I'm unaware of that," Michael Vick told reporters before pausing with disappointment, via CSNPhilly.com.
"That's something I'm really going to have to address once I leave here. We're out there fighting as hard as we can, giving it everything we've got, and that's certainly not the case. I love each and every guy in that locker room, and if I could make every play right I would. I know they would do the same, so that's certainly not the case."
In the scheme of things, this is a silly story. Michael Vick handled the answer very well considering how it was thrust on him out of nowhere. Still, it's one more thing for Vick to worry about heading into another "must win" game against the similarly struggling Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
This one is a real "must win." There is no coming back from 3-6. Mike Shanahan is right about that one.