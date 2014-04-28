Michael Vick to wear No. 8 with New York Jets?

Those green plumes of smoke coming from the New York Jets' Florham Park complex can only mean one thing:
"I want to see everybody in there (sic) MV8 jerseys this year," the quarterback wrote Monday on Instagram. "I appreciate all the fans that helped. Fresh start ... new me!"
Vick has worn No. 7 throughout his college and pro career, the same number Geno Smith took when he was drafted by the Jets last April. Vick didn't want to rock the boat, so he went with No. 8, a reported nod to Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young.
Vick would be the first Jets player to wear No. 8 since Mark Brunell, who's most famous in Jets lore for warning Mark Sanchez to stay away from his teenage daughter on "Hard Knocks."
UPDATE: Vick might have changed his tune. The Instagram post of him donning No. 8 has been deleted and the Jets have not yet issued him a number, per the team's official website. Earlier, Vick tweeted that he was deciding between No. 8 and No. 3; perhaps the latter option will suffice for the signal-caller.
