Michael Vick to stay Philadelphia Eagles' starting QB

There will be no change at quarterback in Philadelphia. At least not this week.
The Eagles announced Wednesday, via text, that Michael Vick will start at quarterback in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.
Billick: Reid made the right call
Needless to say, Vick was relieved, telling Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer: "It's great to know that I have the support of my coach. It's driving me to work harder and remain focused to help this football team win."
We'd argue that Vick has not played that poorly in his last two games. The Eagles' defense certainly was the bigger problem in last week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons. Vick has suffered from terrible pass protection all season, but that should improve this week against one of the NFL's worst pass defenses.
Eagles coach Andy Reid clearly wants to stick with Vick as long as possible, even if teammates like DeSean Jackson believe rookie Nick Foles could handle the starting job.
Our guess: Vick has to win this week to keep his job. If the Eagles fell two games under .500 at 3-5, Reid might be ready for a change.