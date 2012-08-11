Michael Vick to return to Eagles practice after injury

The Philadelphia Eagles returned to the practice field on Saturday, and the biggest news of the day is that starting quarterback Michael Vickwill be practicing this afternoon.
Vick had injured his thumb on his throwing hand when he connected with the back of center Jason Kelce's helmet during a pass attempt in Thursday night's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fortunately for the Eagles, X-rays on the thumb were negative.
In other injury news for the Eagles, No. 2 quarterback Mike Kafka fractured his left (non-throwing) hand against the Steelers and will be limited for the next three weeks. Kafka will be able to participate in drills where he does not have to take snaps from center.
While Kafka is out, 2012 third-round pick Nick Foleswill work with the No. 2 offense in "live" practice periods. The 6-foot-5, 243-pound rookie completed six of 10 pass attempts for 144 yards and two touchdowns while playing the third quarter against the Steelers.