Michael Vick thrilled Philadelphia Eagles will start him

Michael Vick will have another chance to showcase his talents Sunday for the Philadelphia Eagles. The surprise audition isn't quite a Christmas miracle -- Nick Foles can confirm this -- but Vick understands the opportunity it affords him.
"You never know what I could accomplish," the quarterback told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Monday. "I could go out there and break a record. There's tremendous upside."
Feel free to scoff at Vick's comments, just as you might have chuckled when he saidRobert Griffin III reminded him of himself. But Vick is nothing if not a survivor. We have little doubt he can step back into the Eagles' lineup and light up the New York Giants. Pure talent never has been the problem for No. 7.
"I'm elated to be back out there on the football field," Vick said. "It's a situation where I want to go out there and seize the moment. It's the end of the season, we need to win. We haven't won consistently in a long time, so we want to finish the season with a win."
Vick said he wasn't even sure he'd be active Sunday against the Giants before he got a call from Eagles coach Andy Reid while hosting a charity event in his native Virginia. Vick tried to deflect the importantance of the start in relation to a future unlikely to include the Eagles, saying he didn't think he needed to prove anything.
It's been a difficult season for Vick, 32, but there are several teams who will actively court him in the near future. In a league where Ryan Lindley, Greg McElroy and Brady Quinn start games, Michael Vick is sure to find himself work.