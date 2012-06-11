Michael Vick thinks he's ranked too low on 'Top 100'

"Yeah, it's a joke," Vick told 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia. "I mean, I won't say where I need to be, I let my peers and everybody else decide on that. Maybe it was voted on by the peers, but I just disagree. I know how good I am and what I bring to the table for my football team and the things I can do on the football field sometimes can be uncanny but I give a lot of credit to my coaches and the people around me.