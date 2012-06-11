Around the League

Michael Vick thinks he's ranked too low on 'Top 100'

Published: Jun 11, 2012 at 12:10 PM

Perhaps I shouldn't be, but I'm surprised by just how much players seem to care where they fall on NFL Network's "The Top 100: Players of 2012" countdown.

This likely goes back to three main factors:

1) A lot of NFL players watch (and appear on) the league's network.
2) The order is determined by fellow players.
3) We're talking about hyper-competitive humans.

Kinkhabwala: Eagles locked in

DeSean Jackson says his diva days are over. Aditi Kinkhabwala writes that this fits the overall feel in Philadelphia. More ...

One player unhappy with his placement on the list? Michael Vick, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback who came in at No. 70, a 50-spot free fall from his 2011 ranking on the same list.

"Yeah, it's a joke," Vick told 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia. "I mean, I won't say where I need to be, I let my peers and everybody else decide on that. Maybe it was voted on by the peers, but I just disagree. I know how good I am and what I bring to the table for my football team and the things I can do on the football field sometimes can be uncanny but I give a lot of credit to my coaches and the people around me.

"They got me ranked 70, I think the thing to do now is go out and prove why I feel like I should be even higher."

Vick wasn't terrible for the Eagles last season, but he didn't come close to matching the highs of his incredible comeback season in 2010. The hype and subsequent flop of the Eagles' "dream team" likely didn't help his reputation, either.

"If that's what they felt and based on what happened last year, then I got to deal with it," he said. "It's motivation, so thank you because they've motivated me to become a better player this year so I have that in the back of my mind as I go out and play this year as well."

Motivated by cable television. How very American.

