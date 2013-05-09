Michael Vick takes first-team reps, Jeremy Maclin says

New coach Chip Kelly insisted after his first minicamp in mid-April that Michael Vick and Nick Foles are on an even playing field atop the Philadelphia Eagles' depth chart. Vick took the initial first-team reps, only to split with Foles the rest of the way.
Harrison: Top 20 Games of 2012
The 2012 season was one for the ages. Which games will be remembered the most in NFL lore? Elliot Harrison gives you the Top 20. More ...
Eagles wide receiver Jeremy Maclin came away from those three April practices with a different impression, however. Maclin told reporters Thursday that Vick has been the primary first-team quarterback, while Foles was only "sprinkled in" with the starters.
It's an interesting observation from Maclin, but one we should be careful not to overstate. It's early in the competition. Kelly could have Foles running with the ones to start the next round of organized team activities while Vick's reps are scaled back.
This battle is unlikely to be won before training camp. We still have the feeling a dialed-in Vick will come out on top regardless of anything Maclin has to say on the subject.