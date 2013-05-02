Michael Vick still can beat LeSean McCoy in a foot race

Michael Vick suffered career lows last season in yards per carry and rushing yards per game. At 32, it's fair to say that the quarterback's explosiveness on the ground is not what it once was.
Philadelphia Eagles safety Colt Anderson wrote on Twitter that Vick beat McCoy in a 40-yard race at the Eagles' practice facility Thursday morning.
McCoy said earlier this offseason that practices with coach Chip Kelly were like a "freaking track meet." That appears to be paying off for Vick, who still can beat a running back eight years younger than him.
UPDATE: It's on! The Twitter war between Vick and McCoy has begun. McCoy started off semi-graciously, tweeting: "Top 3 fastest man on the TEAM @mikevick," but 30 minutes later his competitive nature returned and the light-hearted sparring began: