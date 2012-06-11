Michael Vick sparring with Eagles' 'ferocious' D-line

Michael Vick is tired about all the conversation about his style of play. He says he'll be more disciplined. He's tired of hearing he holds the ball too long.
If Vick is determined to handle the pass rush better, he certainly is on the right team when it comes to summer practices. The Philadelphia Eagles' ridiculously deep defensive line has consistently won its battles against the team's offense in OTA season. That has left Vick scrambling.
"They're ferocious," Vick told Phillyburbs.com in a story posted Sunday. "They were a little bit timid in the beginning of camp and OTAs, but they're moving around really well and know what they're supposed to do and what their responsibilities are. They look like they have been working hard."
Jason Babin, Trent Cole, Cullen Jenkins, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox and Derek Landri can all get after the quarterback. That should serve the Eagles offense well. Vick is trying to learn when to throw the ball away. He also is trying to keep his feet steady.
"I can do that from time to time, and I have to work on it, then it will take my game to another level," he said. "I feel like I'm getting there, so I'm going to continue working hard."
Philadelphia's offensive line has a lot of question marks, with Jason Peters likely out for the season. The team's pass-rush group has never been better. If Vick can stay calm against them, the regular season should be no problem.